Hua Hin International Jazz Festival Rides the Waves Again

Hua Hin town resumes its toe-tapping support for the international jazz festival which began in 2002

After briefly going off the air, the iconic Hua Hin Jazz Festival is back with Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2017. The actual shows are slated for the soft sandy beach on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, 2017, with Thailand’s own Hitman Jazz and Koh Mr. Saxman leading the festival organisation and arranging the main orchestra. As for the line-up of top musicians, the festival lives up to expectations created by previous years’ all-star parades and cornucopia of styles with the likes of Malene Mortensen, Vladimir Cetkar, Jazz Kamikaze, Senri Kawaguchi and Jun Abe & Japan Jazz All Stars flying in especially for the event. There will be a slew of headlining Thai jazz bands such as Koh Mr. Saxman & the Sound of Siam, Funktion, Asia7, The Swing King, and many more stars.

The bands strike up on the beach behind the Centara Resort from around 5.30 pm. But it’s not just about headline acts. Program activities include an Open Stage Concert, Why Jazz Workshop, Grand Jazz Gala Dinner and handicrafts market. In a carnival atmosphere, the amazing musicianship will be complemented with great eats and drinks rustled up by talented chefs at a string of popup stands along the beach. The Hua Hin Jazz Festival is promoted by the Hua Hin Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan teaming up with HITMAN Co., Ltd, a leading jazz record company and festival organiser in Thailand, and (Koh) Mr. Saxman the popular Thai saxophonist.

Facebook: Hua Hin International Jazz Festival

More information: Contact Khun Noi Watchara at 085 189 4477

or mail abouthuahin@gmail.com

