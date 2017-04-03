Hua Hin International School Celebrate World Book Day 2017
The students at HHIS, all 160 of them, love reading. That was the clear message in the celebration of World Book Day. Students arrived dressed as their favourite book character and the day was filled with activities to promote the enjoyment of reading. There was even a surprise visit to year 1 students from the mouse from Julia Donaldson’s ‘Gruffalo’. Some students wrote their own books and delighted in sharing them with younger children. It was also a proud moment when Greg (Y8) and Sadie (Y7) read out their book reviews on
Radio Surf FM. They were so professional. It was a great day – a true celebration of the importance that stories and books play in our lives.
