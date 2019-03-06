Hua Hin municipality to stop massage shops from blocking the beach

The local municipality has vowed to crack down on beach massage operators who encroach on and block the beach in Hua Hin. Jirawat Prammanee, clerk of the municipality, said he ordered municipal officials to check on the operators after s eeing p os ts from a Hua Hin resident showing the beach obstructed by massage beds. Jirawat said the spot could be at Soi Hua Hin 77. He said if officials found the beach obstructed, they would order the owners to immediately clear the way.

Jirawat gave the order after a Hua Hin resident took to Facebook to complain a bout the massage operators blocking the beach A photo which was included in the Facebook post showed a worker of a massage shop lining up massage beds in a formation that completely blocked the beach, leaving only the underwater portion open for tourists to walk past. T he photo also captured another massage shop that had done the same.

Source: The Nation

