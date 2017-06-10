Hua Hin Municipality Wins OCPB Award

The deputy mayor of Hua Hin Mr. Montree Chuphu, representing Hua Hin Municipality, has received an honorary award from the Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) at Rama Gardens Hotel, Bangkok. The Hua Hin Municipality has taken part in a project on consumer protection held by the OCPB and won the award for the category of a best local office. The winner was selected by the organiser from the contestants throughout the country. The award ceremony was a part of Thailand Consumer Protection Day 2017. The event was chaired by Mr. Khanit Wanlayaphet, the assistant to the Prime Minister from the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand.

