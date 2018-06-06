Taking your yoga practice out of the studio and on to the sand is a great way to expand your yoga horizon.

The InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuapkhirikhan Office and True Arena Hua Hin will host the first Health and Yoga Expo in Hua Hin under the theme of ‘The Ultimate Wellness Experience’.

Khun Proudput Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Estate, commented that the purpose of this event is to promote various health and beauty services and relaxation activities and give tourists a truly unique experience. The aim is promote the city of Hua Hin as a health tourism city in accordance with the policy of the TAT to further strengthen the image of Thailand as a hub for health tourism and world-class services. The trend of health care and holistic health practices continues to gain popularity throughout the world as well as in Thailand.

The highlight of this event is the gathering of Thailand’s top 10 Yoga Gurus, teaching from the beginner to advance level together with an exclusive workshop to provide technical advice on exercise and holistic health care.

The Hua Hin Wellness & Yoga Festival 2018 will be held from 1st to 3rd June at the Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort.

Book via the InterContinental Resort Hua Hin Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/2109266749114214.

For more information, please call 0-3261-6999 or contact Khun Finn at jaruwan.yunprayong@ihg.com

