Hua Hin’s Highest Holiday

The 300-room Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is a 140 metre high property, making it the tallest building in Hua Hin. The hotel has three main target segments comprising families, couples and MICE, with families being the most natural clientele based on the popularity of the adjoining Vana Nava waterpark. According to emporis.com, a worldwide provider of building data and construction projects, the Hua Hin title-holder in 2017 was the VIP Resort at a height of 98 metres with 26 stories, but that website is now in need of an upgrade.

The Holiday Inn hotel features one of the largest MICE facilities in Hua Hin with over 1,500 square metre meeting spaces, along with a wide range of facilities that includes a 24 hour 300 square metre fitness centre, infinity pools on 26th floor, as well as a lobby bar, spa, well-equipped Kids Club and dedicated Kids Suites. Proudputh Liptapanlop, executive director of Proud Real Estate, said that the launch of Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is the second phase of the Vana Nava Hua Hin mixed use project at an investment of 1.8 billion THB. Dining options have been available over the festive season with more promotions and an official opening soon.

Website: www.ihg.com/holidayinn resorts/hotels/us/en/hua-hin/hhqhi/ hoteldetail

