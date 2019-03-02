InAzia Asian Dinner Buffet at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa every Tuesday until 30 April 2019

By
Hua Hin Today
-
0
13
InAzia Asian Dinner Buffet at Sheraton Hua Hin
InAzia Asian Dinner Buffet at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa every Tuesday until 30 April 2019

Savor the flavors of InAzia’s Indian, Chinese and Japanese buffet. Freshly prepared Maki rolls, tandoori meats and Chinese noodles prepared by our master chefs. Discover these Pan-Asian flavors every Tuesday night while enjoying the soothing sounds of our house band, only at InAzia. InAzia Signature Restaurant 712 Baht net per person | 398 Baht net per child (ages 6-12) 032 708000 ext. 1112 for more information SPG members enjoy up to 20% off food & beverage Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa : 1573 Phet Kasem Rd, Tambon Cha-am, Hua Hin District, Chang Wat Phetchaburi 76120, Thailand.

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR