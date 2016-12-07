InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Announces Appointment of New Quality and Continuous Improvement Manager

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort has announced the appointments of Khun Achara Nilnonnet (Rabbit) as Quality and Continuous Improvement Manager. Khun Rabbit brings with her 19 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in a variety of different properties and positions in Thailand. She has a wealth of operation and administrative knowledge which indicate her multi-skills.

Prior to her new appointment at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Khun Rabbit worked with Dusit Thani Hua Hin as Learning & Development, Quality Assurance Manager, a Human Resources Manager at The Regent Cha-Am Beach Resort, Human Resources & Development Manager at Dusit D2 Baraquda Pattaya as well as operation management experience from Sofitel Centara Grand Resort & Villas Hua Hin as Jr. Assistant Front Office Manager. Khun Rabbit graduated a Master Degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from

Stamford University and now, she is studying for a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Program in Tourism and Hospitality Management in NIDA Institute, Bangkok. She is proud to be a part of the team and looks forward to bringing her knowledge and experience to a luxury resort as InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

