Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort Receives A Green Hotel Award 2017

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is proud to announce that the resort has received the Green Hotel Award 2017 – Excellence level. The recognition for being an eco-friendly hotel was presented from the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion. It was the second time InterContinental Hua Hin Resort have received this award since 2015. Following the resort’s environmental policies, creative initiatives have been implemented reduce the impact on the environment. The resort has also engaged in social improvement efforts, often involving employees as volunteers. InterContinental Hua Hin Resort commits to continue environment policies toward sustainable development to create awareness for employees and guests alike to be apart of making the world a better place.

