Jazz Festival Trumpeter Releases Tributes to the Late King Bhumibol

British jazz musician Stuart Hawkins, an aficionado of the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival, has released musical tributes to H.M. the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej ahead of this year’s 18th – 20th May Event.

Proceeds from sales of Stuart Hawkins’ newly released single, “Love at Sundown”, and debut jazz album “And What If I Don’t” will support the Water Foundation of Thailand (Utokapat Foundation) under the Royal Patronage of H.M. the King. Composed in 1946, “Love at Sundown” was the first song in King Bhumibol’s prolific musical repertoire to be released to the public and was an instant hit. This uplifting new tribute rendition brings a foot-tapping New Orleans feel to the song featuring Hawkins on trumpet and flugelhorn. Known for his bluesy, funky sound, Stuart began playing the trumpet at the age of nine. He is Australian born but grew up in Hong Kong and as a teenager became passionate about jazz and blues music. After high school, he moved to England, where he was a soloist with the Oxford University Jazz Orchestra and played in groups alongside some of the top young jazz musicians in England.

Stuart has lived in Thailand for the last eleven years. He has played at venues across Thailand and Asia and performed with many leading Thai music artists including the popular jazz saxophonist, educator and producer Koh Mr Saxman and acclaimed pianist, composer and producer Neung Jakkawal. “It’s been a privilege to live in Thailand for over a decade and I join the Thai people in remembering and paying tribute to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyajej,” said Hawkins. “Through this project and with this great band I wanted to celebrate and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Thailand’s beloved ‘Jazz King’ and ‘Development King’. Looking forward to a return to Hua Hin this year, Stuart told Hua Hin Today; “The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival is a highlight of the annual music calendar. I first performed in 2010 with the incredible Thai pianist Neung Jakkawal.

Last year I performed with European jazz diva Malene Mortensen and Koh Saxman’s band. It’s a wonderful festival with a great atmosphere.” Stuart has also provided bank account details of the Utokapat Foundation and hopes our readers can make donations. The Foundation was set up in 2011 with initial endowment capital from H.M. the late King. The Foundation’s vision and approach follows H.M. the late King’s initiatives on community water resource management in order to improve drought and flood resilience and strengthen livelihoods and economic development.

For more information about Stuart Hawkins; visit: www.facebook.com/ stuarthawkinsmusic.

The album “And What If I Don’t” can be bought or streamed at: https://umusicth. lnk.to/uM5YH

bought or streamed at: https:// UmusicTH.lnk.to/ak8Xi

For more information on the Utokapat Foundation, visit: www.utokapat.org

Foundation, visit: www.utokapat.org

Bank details for the Utokapat Foundation: Siam Commercial Bank Co. Ltd; a/c number 067-216420-6

number 067-216420-6

