Job Fair 2017 – Looking For Internships

The Hua Hin Business Network (HHBN) organised and presented the HHBN Job Fair 2017 last month at the G Hua Hin Resort and Mall. The Job Fair aimed to provide Hua Hin companies with the opportunity to link and arrange student internships commencing in May and to help recruit future staff.

This event was free for Hua Hin Business Network Members. Students were from the fields of Hotel & Tourism, Marketing, Business Administration, Business English, Information & Communication Technology, Public Administration and Community Development. Students were from Webster University, Rajamangala Institute of Technology Klai Kangwon, Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, Phetchaburi Rajabhat University, Phetchaburi Vocational College, Wangklaikangwon Technology and Management College and Wangklaikangwon Industrial and Community Education College. Around twenty businesses attending included: Homeless Furniture, Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort, The Cabinet, Anantara Hua Hin Resort and Spa, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, Hua Hin Property Agent, La Bua Vista, First Choice Lease Back (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Marriott, INFINITY, Rescue Paws, Laksasubha Hua Hin, Hua Hin Bike Tours / Tour de Asia Bicycle Touring, Anantasila By The Sea, G Hua Hin.

Businesses were able to set up their information desks with students circulating and becoming involved in question and answer sessions so that the best match of student and business could be achieved.

About Student Internships

A significant part of university education is to be ‘job ready’, that is for graduating students to understand what is required in the work place. Being on the job is very different to being in the classroom. A typical internship is over a three month period; almost the same work conditions as for an employee although some time away to attend university may be negotiated beforehand. Payments to the student are not made although expenses incurred are met with prior agreement.

Internships offer students a real workplace experience, so that they can be ready to put in to action the skills and theoretical knowledge with the minimum of stress for future employment. An internship involves obligations and responsibilities on both the intern and the business concerned. It requires clarity, planning and communication.

It’s a great opportunity for those involved to learn about their future as employees or employers with confidence. The Hua Hin Business Network organises many events to foster business relationships in Hua Hin and to and help their members. Annual membership fees are 1,500 THB. To become a member and to receive information about future HHBN events and regular networking meeting dates see www. h-h-b-n.com or email info@h-h-b-n,com.

