Kaeng Krachan National Park Open for Visitors

Kaeng Krachan National Park has opened Khao Phanoen Tung, Thor Thip Waterfall and Hoy Mae Sariang (Baan Pong leuk Bang Kloy) to welcome the upcoming High season.

The park provides accommodation, camping facilities, tents, and toilets for the convenience of tourists. The tourists are able to experience cool weather with temperatures of about 19 degrees for other major tourist attractions such as Mae Kra Dang La Waterfall. Pa La-U Waterfall at Huai Sai Yai, is also beautiful because of its high water levels from the raining season. Many wildflowers have started to create beautiful colours with photographers able to capture memorable images of both wildflowers and beautiful butterflies. The park organises activities including excursions to admire misty valleys, wildflowers, butterflies and migratory birds. These birds have arrived early this year, especially the banded kingfisher, which have been reported in abundance. The National Park will open for visitors to visit at Khao Phanoen Tung in the morning from 5:00 am – 7:00 am and afternoon from 01:00 p.m – 04.00 p.m. Steep mountain travel requires 4-wheel drive vehicles, with other vehicles including motorcycles and bicycle restricted in some areas. This year has improved tourist facilities including camping areas, toilets and bathrooms. The Park staff is available 24 hours a day. For more information, please call 032 772311 or visit our online tent site. www.dnp.go.th

comments