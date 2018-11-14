Khlong Wan Pier Management and Funding Investigation

Mr. Nipon Suwannava, Vice Chairman of Provincial Governance Board Of Prachuap Khiri Khan has revealed that the Auditor General of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province will be asked to investigate the funding and other issues related to the construction and maintenance of the Khlong Wan Pier.

The pier was completed over ten years ago with a budget of 429 million THB. In 2014 a further 24 million THB was budgeted for improvements. The Pier is in Prachuap Bay and remains unusable by local fishermen. Those from the Kui Buri district, Sam Roi Yot and Thap Sakae experience high costs and are unable to shelter during monsoonal weather. These fishermen must use a private Pier at Ao Noi. This is alleged to be because there is no provincial administrative authority managing the pier or entrusted with the care and responsibility. The Office of the Provincial Auditor will investigate and clarify the situation before approving a further budget. A group of local fishermen have asked that ways to be considered that will allow them to use the pier in addition to improvements for tourism only. Mr. Nipon also noted that after the construction was completed, responsibility to secure private tenants and to manage the income was transferred to the Treasury, however no tenants were secured with a resultant deterioration of buildings and the wastewater treatment system being unusable. Since the construction completion, several ministers have visited the area and talked about developing the potential of the port to develop fisheries and improve tourism infrastructure, but to date there has been no resolution to the problems.

