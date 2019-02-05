Korean Golfers Drown in Phitsanulok Buggy Accident

The bodies of two South Korean tourists were recovered two days after they fell into a river during a golf cart accident. The drowned after their wives’ golf cart hit the buggy they were in, causing it to topple into a river in central Thailand, officials said. The bodies of Jun Yong Sung, 68, and Jaseoong Ha, 76, were recovered two days after they ended up in the Nan River while vacationing at the Si Phirom resort in Central Thailand.

More than 50 rescue workers from the military and police were involved in the search for the missing men. One body was found last night about 1.2 miles from the accident site, while the other was discovered by villagers ‘floating near a temple. The duo were in a golf cart and preparing to cross the river when the vehicle being driven by their wives failed to stop, hitting theirs from behind and knocking them and their buggy off a floating platform. The resort has a golf course that has a river running through it, which has to be crossed on a small, simple rope and pulley-operated ferry.

“Their wives said both were able to swim but I think the cause of drowning was the strong undercurrent,” a police spokesperson said. The tourists’ caddie also fell into the river but was rescued by a fisherman who responded to the scene. One of the victim’s wives, Ok Su Kim, was hospitalised for injuries from the crash. Phitsanulok province Governor Pipat Ekpapan said an autopsy will be conducted on the bodies before they are returned to South Korea.

