As of the 4th July, Mr. Pirom Ninthaya, deputy governor of Prachaup Khirikhan, presided the exhibition “Leading Self-sufficiency to Sufficiency Community with Stability, Prosperity, and Sustainability for Honoring the Coronation of King Rama X.”

The exhibition will be held from 4th July – 7th July 2019 at the forecourt of Hua Hin Market Village.

The objective of this exhibition is to promote not only the outstanding projects and One Tambon One Product (OTOP) from Prachuap Khirikhan community, but also sufficiency economy project. Picture Source: สำนักงานพัฒนาชุมชนประจวบคีรีขันธ์

comments