Lessons from a Mediterranean Sailing Star

After a sailing lifestyle based on the Spanish Mediterranean coast at Valencia, young yachting star Eva Gil Talay has surfaced in Hua Hin to help Club Members at the Sailing Club Hua Hin learn all about Opti and Laser sailing.

This is also a chance for her to recharge the batteries and recuperate after being injured when her bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle back home and her sailing career put on hold after suffering a broken arm from that traumatic event in August last year. Although a mere 19 years of age, Eva has an impressive record in Optimist, Laser and 470. She has been on the podium in 12 Spanish championships, and top 15 in two European Championships, as well as competing in five World Cups. After her accident, Eva decided that she was in need of a sabbatical and is now enjoying her ‘bus man’s’ holiday.

She had offers to sail in Thailand but these offers were to become some sort of ‘sailing hostess’, rather than to take on a tutoring role for aspiring sailors, young and old, and that what Richard Vine was offering.

Eva can see a future for a sailing culture to emerge locally with our favorable ocean and weather conditions. Eva has a family which has long embraced that culture and commenced sailing almost as soon as she could walk. Family sailing trips around the Mediterranean were a way of life which certainly influenced her adventurous spirit and longing to see the world.

This is Eva’s second trip to Thailand and the chances are she will be back to add to the development of a sailing culture here. Eva’s bubbly personality and confident approach, apart from her sailing credentials, make her a great sailing tutor. We heard one young student also talking about how pretty she is; but that’s just a bonus!

Related posts:

comments