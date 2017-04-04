M i s s B o o n d h a b a Choksuchat a Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin has welcomed a committee of the Institution Of Joyful Wisdom For All. Dr. Petchyupa Boonsirijarungrat a Chairman of the Executive Committee together with Mr. Tan Kositpipattan and family representedf the Institute. They donated 100,000 THB to help abandoned dogs at the Hua Hin Dogs Centre from a project named “Life Should Be Equal” from making and selling shirts.The Dog Care Centre was set-up following the wishes of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The institute Of Joyful Wisdom For All is founded on learning from research as a model of social intelligence development to help the underprivileged in society. Dr Petchyupa is the founder of the Institution.

Related posts:

comments