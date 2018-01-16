Longest Stamp Set Featuring King Bhumibol Now On Sale

Thailand Post has launched a historic set of stamps said to be the world’s longest stamp for sale to the public. The launch of the record longest stamp sets drew interest from stamp collectors and people to queue up at all post offices in the country to purchase the stamps. The record set of five stamps contain 6 images of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej at work with 6 major research and development centers which were launched by His Majesty for the benefit of the Thai people serving as the backdrop. All these images are joined in a set of stamps that will break the existing world record for the longest set of stamps currently held by Nile River and Singapore River stamp sets.

These set of stamps is a celebration as well as a remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol or King Rama 9’s glorious reign and tireless efforts for the betterment of his subjects. Another point of major interest is the fact that these stamps will employ the Asian Stamp Application technology ingrained within the Thailand Post’s logo which when scanned will generate a 9 minute long video of all the 6 Royal initiated research and development centres.

The video showcases the history as well the work that these centres have carried out which when considered makes them ‘living stamps’. The stamps are priced at 9 THB each and one complete set will contain 5 stamps at total price of 45 THB. These stamps are now available to the public at all Thailand Post’s postal offices nationwide.

Related posts: