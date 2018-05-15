Management of the Water Supply at the Local Level Needs Improvements

Members of the Hua Hin Municipal Executive have visited and checked the water supply system of The Provincial Waterworks Authority at Khao Sawoei Rat. Their report suggests that treatment of raw water is satisfactory; however improvements are still required at the local level.

Mr. SiraphanKamolpamot, an advisor of the Hua Hin Mayor, accompanied by Miss PailinPongpun, deputy of Hua Hin mayor visited of the Provincial Waterworks Authority at Khao Sawoei Rat (Tab-Tai area), with by Mr. Prachob Chartthong demonstrating the facilities. Mr. Prachob said that untreated from the Pranburi Dam is held in storage tanks before the water is purified and filtered.

The last step is to collect samples to be sent to the lab for a scientific examination by the Department of Health. Approved water is released together with chlorine liquid into the main pipeline to distribute to the public.

This includes Tambon Tab-Tai,Tambon Hin Lek Fai, Tambon Sam Phraya, Cha-Am and the Pranburi area. Mr. Prachob said that calculations for the water tariff depends on the type of user; normal domestic users with not more than 10 units per month then will pay for 11 THB per unit, with commercial users at 19 to 29 THB per unit dependent upon the usage. He believes the Provincial Waterworks Authority is providing a good service, clean water and maintaining care of the service supply 24 hours a day. Mr. Siraphan said that for the subsequent management of the water supply in Hua Hin is still ineffective with little maintenance of the equipment used for the filtering and distribution systems.

He believes there are still problems with accidental leakages and that sediment has remained in water storage tanks. “I went to visit and check the quality and standard of the water supply of Nong Kae, Khoang and Dannon Kasem and found that the management of the water supply was still not up to standard. I have seen improvements in performance and quality however improvements are still required and this will be reported to the Mayor of Hua Hin” said Siraphan.

