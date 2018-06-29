Marketing the Culture of Pranburi

Mr. Pongsak Semsun, an advisor to the Ministry of Culture has presided over the redevelopment of the Saturday night market at Pranburi based on the culture of the old city. He was joined by Mr. Pongpan Wichian Samut, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, heads of government agencies, local people and tourists.

This is a market which showcases the traditional lifestyle of old Pranburi with an emphasis on community activities and home-based market activities. The Pranburi Old Town Cultural Market revitalises a community that is over 200 years old. When government offices and other important community activities moved Phetchakasim Road, the old town was largely ignored; however the market now provides a focus to experience the culture and lifestyle of times gone by.

Mr. Vilad Dangket, a community leader recognised that the area adjoining the Pranburi Railway Station provided an opportunity for a community-based market which was initiated in 2010 and became popular with Thai and foreign tourists. The market now provides an opportunity to experience ‘old Thailand’ with traditional products on sale in with original buildings setting the scene. Not as a contrived attempt to recreate the past but with local people reliving their cultural heritage,

Where: From the traffic lights on Phetchakasim Road turn towards the coast from the corner near to the Tesco Lotus Department Store.

After 1 kilometre, turn right just before reaching the railway lines then look for the Pranburi Railway Station 2 kilometres further. The market adjoins this railway station.

When: Every Saturday from 1600 hours.

