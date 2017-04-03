Meeting To Resolve Monkey Business

Ms Busaba Choksuchat, a Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin presided over a meeting to resolve the suffering of the people caused by monkeys. The areas of concern are the Monkey Park Community, Koapitak Community, Takaep Community and Huadon Community. There is a population of over 700 of Monkeys in rhese areas. Mr. Jeerawat Prahamanee a municipal officer and Mr. Mehta Santikul a Director of Wildlife Conservation in Petchaburi are also concerned about this problem and are working together to fix and control the monkey population.

Monkeys have been attacking tourists and damaging houses. Residents and visitors have been feeding the monkeys and when the monkeys do not get food they have been seeking food and destroying property. The meeting concluded that an initial solution will be to establish signed feeding and non-feeding points.

