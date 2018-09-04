Mobile Passport service

The Provincial government of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Department of Consular Affairs have arranged for a mobile unit for passport services for the convenience of people living in the provinces and nearby provinces.

The service will be provided at second floor auditorium of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administration from September 3-10, 08.30 a.m – 4.30 p.m everyday. Thai people who are interested to obtain a passport should be prepared to complete the following documents. 1. The Real I.D card (prepare 2 copies) 2. 1,000 baht fee 3. 40 Baht fee for delivery by post. For more information, please contact: 0-3260- 2017 or 0-3261-1491

