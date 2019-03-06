MOU waste management plan in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Hua Hin Municipality’s Mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul with Permanent Secretary Mr. Chirawat Prammanee and the related officers, joined in the MOU waste management meeting at provincial hall Prachuap Khiri Khan.

At the meeting, members were informed a bout local administrative organizations and waste management and had to sign in order to proceed with the solution of solid waste according to the MOU record as follows. 1. Providing a separate type of bin in government offices, public parks, and tourist attractions all around the province.

The next step is to separate the garbage and recycle them. They also require at least 50 families in one community to volunteer and implement the new waste management solution. 2. Implementation of the campaign plan, “separate before throw’’, is between the 9th January and the 9th March 2019.

comments