A decision of the national government means that municipal office across the country will now be open seven days per week rather than the previous Monday to Friday open days. Most offices, including Amphur Hua Hin, will open daily from 8.30 until 18.00 every day except public holidays to serve and facilitate local people. The government has called this project “Amphur Yim”, yim meaning smile in Thai and commenced on October 1st. For Amphur Hua Hin (Hua Hin District), people can be contact the 3rd Floor, Tourist Service Centre, Hua Hin. For more information, telephone 0 3251 2990.

