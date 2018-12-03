New Badminton Club Opened

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin has presided over the grand opening of the Hua Hin Municipal Badminton building and Club. Mr. Manoon Kamjadpai, Chairman of Badminton Club was also welcomed.. A delegation of officials and players of the Club participated in the opening ceremony at Queen Sirikit Park (19 rai).
