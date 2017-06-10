New Christian Group Founded in Hua Hin

The assistant to the Hua Hin mayor has recently established the Forget Me Not group, a new Christian group in Hua Hin available for Thais and foreigners. According to Ms. Natthawan Mitdee, an assistant to the mayor of Hua Hin, the group, located at a house No. 136/359 in Soi 102 of Nong Kae Community, was founded by Thai women married to foreigners. The group is chaired by Mrs. Lek Modekasem, a Thai woman whose husband is American. There are now more 100 prospective Thai and foreign Members. The major aim of the Forget Me Not group is to unite members and encourage them to take part in Christian activities, including giving help to the community, especially the disadvantaged.

The group’s chairperson teaches Thai to foreigners and her husband is providing English classes to Thai children and adults. There are also classes in Thai and international cooking, traditional Thai massage, facial and hair beautification. Members also promote ethics according to the Bible. When they are together members remind each other of positive thinking, solidarity and unity. The group’s policy has recently been presented to the mayor of Hua Hin and the chief officer of the city’s local administration office. Mrs. Lek said that the Forget Me Not group was a Protestant Christians; however other Christians or people of other religions and beliefs are welcome to become members and join social activities.

