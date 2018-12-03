New Exercise Park at 19 Rais

Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary of Municipality of Hua Hin, inspected Queen Sirikit Park (19 rai) to observe the improvement of the park after the “Rak Hua Hin, Rak Suan, Rak Suk” activity to raise awareness of environmental protection and the value of natural resources in the area.

The new exercise park has been beautifully landscaped and has attracted more people to relax and exercise in the morning and evening. This project will contribute to public awareness and the maintenance of a clean and sustainable environment. It also encourages people to see the importance of health by exercising to strengthen the body. “

The park is the property of all Hua Hin people and all of us should cooperate in the maintenance as well by helping to look after the cleanliness, and help the trees by watering the plants and removing weeds, then this park will become a beautiful, shady, sustainable environment’’ said the municipality’s secretary at the end.

