New Resident Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Centara Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce that Mr. Jan Weisheit has been appointed as a new Resident Manager for Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, one of the most sought-after destinations in the city. Graduating with an apprenticeship for Food and Beverage from the Schlosshotel Reinhardsbrunn in Germany, Jan also has different levels of teaching and training expertise.

His career has included working with many international chain hotels across the globe before eventually taking him to Hua Hin for the position of Director of Food & Beverage, then promoted to Executive Assistant Manager at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

Mr. Weisheit is well known by the regular guests at the hotel and is a strong leader with expertise in all management aspects of the hotel’s operations. He is a great asset to Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin and with this new role he will continue to provide guests with memorable experiences and uphold the traditions of which Centara Hotels & Resorts is very proud, while striving to further enhance service quality and brand value into the future with his extensive knowledge and experience.

