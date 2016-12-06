New TAT Director Assistants

The mayor of Hua Hin Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul gave a warm welcome to the Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuab Khirikhan Office, Mrs. Orasa Awutkhom who visited the Hua Hin Municipality and introduced him to Mr. Pornlert Unchalern and Ms. Suwanna Sarutilawan, the new assistants to the TAT Director. On this occasion, they discussed about how to launch cultural activities in Hua Hin to promote the city’s economic situation.

