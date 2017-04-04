A New Year Gift For Hua Hin Today

Mr. Somphop Opaskhajornyos, the Director of Marketing & Communications Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa visited the Hua Hin Today Newspaper Office with a thank you gift basket for the Hua Hin Today team. Khun Visa Chimdee the General Manager and staff welcomed the visit. Marrakesh is one of many customers who give the opportunity to Hua Hin Today to publish news and advertising for them and they very happy with the excellent Hua Hin Today newspaper service. Khun Visa said thank you and hopes this year will be a very good year for Marrakesh. She is eager to reasure Marrakesh and all customers that they will continue to receive a high level of service into the future.

