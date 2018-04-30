‘Nong Lin’ Wins Miss Grand Prachuap Khirikhan 2018

Miss Muangpetch (Nong Lin), aged 22, a 4th year student at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin Wang Klai Kangwon Campus, Hua Hin, has been proclaimed Miss Grand Prachuap Khirikhan 2018.

At Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, many people came to cheer and support for their favorite girl with 14 beautiful girls who progressed to the final round. Mr. Pongpun Wichensamut Duputy of Prachap Khiri Kran Governor presided over the contest and was joined by Mrs Orasa Arwutkom, Director of the TAT, Mr. Udomsuk Nimsean President of tourism business association and Mrs. Jariya Hunsawong General Manager of Bluport with other honored guests. During the competition each contestant modeled formal gowns and answered questions from the eight committee members to express their vision and personality.

The unanimous decision was to announce Nong Lin as the winner. She will receive 50,000 THB plus an additional 10,000 THB for the title of Miss Beloved Media. The first runner is Miss Kancharas Pimsuk who receives 30,000 THB with a sash and a trophy. The second runner is Miss Marie Cole Kuan Shirori who receives 20,000 THB with a sash and trophy. Miss Muangpetch will be represent the province in the Miss Grand International contest.

comments