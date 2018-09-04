Occupational Promotion Program by Hua Hin Municipality

Mrs. Rumpa Chamlongrach, The director of Social Welfare Division and staff are promoting the making of cleaning products, soap and cream from pineapples with packaging for people in the community. The project aims to promote the quality of community life as sustainable development. This project budget is allocated to each community does not exceed two hundred thousand baht. There are 22 communities involved in this program which aims to increase the income of members and also to reduce expenses.

