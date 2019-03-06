It’s official: Dubai is still world’s busiest airport

Dubai International Airport welcomed 90 million passengers in 2018, retaining its position as world’s busiest airport for fifth consecutive year. A grand total of 89,149,387 people used the airport last year, as per Dubai media outlet Gulf News, up from 88.2 million the year prior. According to the news site, the airport’s major sources of passengers were from India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, China, the U.S. and Russia.

Dubai Airport, the hub for airlines Emirates and flydubai, actually fell short of its 90.3 million passenger target for 2018. Dubai first became the world’s busiest airport in 2014, when it recorded the most international passenger traffic, overtaking London’s Heathrow. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia remains the world’s busiest airport overall. By comparison an estimated 65 million passengers used Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport in 2018.

