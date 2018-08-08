OTOP Farm Outlet Opening

Mr. Teerapan Nuntakit, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khirikhan Province, has presided over an opening ceremony at the OTOP Centre in Hua Hin as a Farm Outlet Centre. According to the government’s policy to stimulate the economy by strengthening the community to generate income for the people, the Department of Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce has now established an agricultural community centre in Hua Hin.

The OTOP Centre will provide a new market to increase channels for farmers to develop their products as farmers now face new global and domestic competition and need new market opportunities. The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Chamber of Commerce sees the Farm Outlet Centre at OTOP as a way to promote local producers and invites consumers to use the Farm Outlet. Apart from generating revenue for farmers and communities, buying directly from the farmers, means fresh and inexpensive price.

