Parading to the Future Dusit Thani Hua Hin New Year Eve Celebrations

The Dusit Thani Hua Hin celebrated the countdown to the advent of a new year with their annual grand gala dinner, this year themed Parading to the Future. Guests started gathering for cocktails on the Lagoon Lawn, where staff were offering charity bingo cards for later in the evening, with all proceeds donated to the Dusit CSR program, Dusit Smiles for Operation Smile, raising almost THB 50,000 in the process.

Meanwhile, a lucky draw presented opportunities to win prizes to exotic locations, the grandest being roundtrip Bangkok Airways tickets to Maldives and 2-nights’ accommodation at fabulous Dusit Thani Maldives. Four spectacularly futuristic stage shows provided the backdrop to the premium dining delights showcasing fresh organic garden greens, an extensive International cheeseboard selection, sushi, Canadian lobster, foie gras, west-to-east imported “Salt Bae” butchery featuring charcoal-grilled prime cuts and much more.

A stunning fireworks display illuminated the midnight sky as a prelude to the highlight of the evening, a miniconcert by renowned Thai artist, Panadda Ruangwut inviting guests to take the dance floor and boogie into the wee hours.

comments