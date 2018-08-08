Police Work Quickly Arrest a Serious Offender

On July 17, the case of an offender using a knife to kidnap a maid’s daughter was reported. This occured whn both the mother and daughter were at work at a housing project in the Kho Pitak community of Hua Hin The offender is alleged to have caught the cleaner and tied her with rope and abducted her daughter who is 18 years old. The girl was taken to a secluded place but then escaped unharmed and ran to a nearby car care shop while the offender escaped on the motorbike.

Police found the stolen motorbike left at Hua Hin Train Station that night and left by train.On July 20th, the police identified the suspect from CCTC footage and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has now been arrested in Udon Thani Province with reports that he has admitted to several thefts. This has been a very serious incident quickly resolved by the police to ensure that serious offendrs are apprehended as soon as possible.

