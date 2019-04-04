Hua Hin Municipality along with the government’s Pracha Rath Project would like to invite people every month to visit and subsidize food products of the members of the public market entrepreneurs The government’s Pracha Rath project has led to real achievements in boosting the domestic economy and has support the generation of income of grass-roots people, specifically farmers.

To comply a government goal to make people happy, Hua Hin Municipality has organized a monthly event in accordance with and support of the Pracha Rath Market Project. The front market of the sheriff’s house (Lan Suan Pone Kingpecth), once a month, for 5 consecutive days throughout the year 2019 all are welcome to come and enjoy what is on offer.

The first ever Pracha Rath project event took place 26-30 March. The market hours are from 10.00 – 20.00 hrs. Market goers can expect various activities such as the issuance of booths of the registered members of the public market, which is divided into non-toxic agricultural products, food, beverages and OTOP product groups from community enterprises and entrepreneurs. There are also many other products and supplies, music performances and student performance activities and a free haircut! For more information, please contact 0-3265-2927 ext. 12

