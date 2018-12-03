Preparations for “Go Running Thailand”

The representatives from Newday Twenty-eight Ltd met Miss. Pailin Kongpun, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin and Mr. Jeerawat Prammanee, the Permanent Secretary of Municipal Affairs, at Hua Hin Municipal Office to a present a proposal for a marathon event in the Hua Hin area, scheduled to be held in March 2019. The company has studied and checked the route and coordinated with relevant agencies. A complete proposal will follow.

