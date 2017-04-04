Promoting Chemical-Free Agriculture The Green Farmers Market Network is a group which produces organic agriculture products and promotes the use of chemical free methods for consumers who care about health and the environment.The Green Framers’ Market supports sustainable income for those pursuing this form of agriculture and will be of interest to those looking for clean and safe agricultural products.The market is at the Pone Kingpetch public park area near the municipal offices. The next markets will be held from March,and then on 3 to 5 April and 17 to 19 May. For more information please contact Mr Nanthapong Suttichartpong President of Green Agriculture Network, phone 083-999-1822.

