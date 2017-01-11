Putahracsa Hua Hin has once again organised one of their White Beach Club Parties
This Pre-Christmas event was held at the Oceanside Beach Club & Restaurant and quickly sold out. Around 120 guests enjoyed a fun evening with a sumptuous tapas buffet, free flow of drinks while DJ Bond was spinning the music.
Related posts:
Anantasila 7th Golf Tournament at Sea Pine Golf course
1,000 BAHT DIGITAL TV COUPONS COMING BY JULY
1,000 Sook 1,000 Thai Pleasures
New Executive Chef at Banyan The Resort, Hua Hin
Thailand is Top Destination for French Online Searches 2016