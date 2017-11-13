Orasa Avudhkhom, director of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said her office has reached an agreement with the Thanarat Fort, which is in charge of the park, to close it for maintenance of the sculptures of the seven great kings of Thailand. Workers would also use the period to restore landscaping in the park, she added. The park, which features giant statues of the kings, is located at the Army Noncommissioned Officer School and is opposite the Suanson Pradiphat Army recreation site. Ms Orasa said the park had been visited by more than 600,000 people from July 1 to Sept. 25.

