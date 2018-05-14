Re-organising the Hua Hin Night Market is Not Over Yet

Neither tourists nor locals are happy with the new layout of the Hua Hin Night Market but the Hua Hin municipality has confirmed the need to wait for a period of two months to fully consider the new layout.

After deciding that the layout must change, Mr. Montree Chupoo, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin and Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality with five local officials, enforced traders to set up their shops with a new layout at the market. This new format required shops to be back-to back with a walk way on two sides rather than a walkway in the centre; a big change after almost 50 years of operation. “Today’s atmosphere is good and without altercations between entrepreneurs and the owners of commercial buildings as before. Entrepreneurs who disagree with the new layout but must follow the resolution of the Municipality” said Mr Montree.

Most visitors are not satisfied with the new layout, describing it as inconvenient because they now have to walk around the market twice. Mrs.Pinthip Plubngam and Mrs. PoumThong Plubngam, the owner of a clothing store said,” the new pathway layout has less market space and there are different levels between the footpath and the road. It is difficult to move the goods in and out and also take more time to for store preparation”. The Hua Hin municipality will continue to evaluate the new layout being mindful of the complaints from the owners of roadside commercial buildings that have long been affected by the night market, in particular the issue of access for fire or emergency vehicles including ambulances.

comments