Recycling Project at Ban Boa Fai School
Mrs. Kanokwan Kaikaew The Director of Ban Boa Fai School has welcomed 40 staff and students of the Hua Hin Faculty Language Arts School who attended a recycling project at Ban Boa Fai School. Students were learning about recycling waste and using this to generate revenue.
Related posts:
The Municipality to Solve Traffic Problems in Hua Hin
HEADROCK DOG RESCUE – ON THE JOB Headrock Dogs Rescue has Saved 500 Puppies, Adopted Out 440 and Ne...
Villa Market second outlet now open in The Venezia Hua Hin
The Hua Hin of ‘Yesterday’ on Show This Month
Think About Saving Water, Even At Songkran