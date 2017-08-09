Recycling Project at Ban Boa Fai School

Mrs. Kanokwan Kaikaew The Director of Ban Boa Fai School has welcomed 40 staff and students of the Hua Hin Faculty Language Arts School who attended a recycling project at Ban Boa Fai School. Students were learning about recycling waste and using this to generate revenue.

