Red Cross Fair; Raising Funds For Those in Need
Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary of the Hua Hin Municipality of Hua Hin and a welfare officer has provided assistance for the annual Red Cross Fair. In this year the annual Red Cross was held at the Suan Luang Queen Sirikit Park (19 Rai). The Red Cross Fair is a fund raising event intended to provide income for relief activities for disaster victims and to help the underprivileged, poor,and disabled. The funds also support lunches for school children and provides income to the Thai Red Cross Society.
Related posts:
Healthy Food & Live Longer How to Live Longer by Eating Healthy
Banyan Hua Hin present a gift to Lord Mayor Hua Hin.
Tee off with Mondo Vino
Esaan Full Moon Loy Krathong Festival at Banyan The Resort
Best Western Signs Landmark Agreement in Thailand, The Largest Multi-Hotel Deal in the Company’s 70-...