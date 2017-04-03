Red Cross Fair; Raising Funds For Those in Need

Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary of the Hua Hin Municipality of Hua Hin and a welfare officer has provided assistance for the annual Red Cross Fair. In this year the annual Red Cross was held at the Suan Luang Queen Sirikit Park (19 Rai). The Red Cross Fair is a fund raising event intended to provide income for relief activities for disaster victims and to help the underprivileged, poor,and disabled. The funds also support lunches for school children and provides income to the Thai Red Cross Society.

Related posts:

comments