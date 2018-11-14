Renovating the Thup Sakae Wooden Jetty as a Tourism Attraction

Mrs. Eumporn Tangtong, a former member of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administration at Thap Sakae District with the head of the Thap Sakae have instigated a project to renovate a wooden fishing jetty known as ‘Pa Nouy’ on Thap Sakae beach as a tourist attraction.

This is a traditional wooden jetty which is the oldest structure of this type on the central western gulf of Thailand. The Harbour Department has handed over the jetty to the Tab Sakae Administration as caretakers, but had difficulties in securing a budget for the renovation. Various public sector organisations have now combined to secure funding for the procurement of materials and to accelerate the rehabilitation of the jetty. A large pine tree 9 metres in length will be the main feature of the structure. When the renovation is completed, visitors will have an improved ocean vista. A future budget plan will be put to the Ministry of Tourism and Sport for long term improvements to provide an ongoing tourist attraction.

