Representatives of the Community Council Appointed

Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality of Hua Hin has presided over a meeting to select representatives of the Community Council. This is in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Interior for the development plan of the local administration. The current Chairman of the Council, Members and the chief of the administration were present at the meeting.

These representatives are elected by the municipality as follows: Not less than 3 persons, but not exceeding 6 persons, to formulate local development guidelines and action plans. To provide comment, monitoring and evaluation of development plans. To appoint and serve as advisors or serve on subcommittees or working groups. Finally, the meeting proposed the new representatives to the Mayor of Hua Hin to approve the appointments.

