Residents Angry as Dredged Sediment Dumped at Pranburi Beach

Residents of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Pranburi District have complained to the Marine Department after 37,500 tons of muddy sediment, dredged from the navigation channel at the Hua Hin–Pattaya ferry pier, was dumped on Pranburi Beach. Backhoe loaders were seen at the beach transferring the muddy sediment from boats and burying it in the sand. Officer at the site said the sediment was from the navigation channel dredging at Hua Hin– Pattaya ferry pier.

The operation was undertaken by the Marine Department. Jeau Khaeyai, the head of Ban Paknampran Local Fisheries Association, said that local people had not been informed about the operation and he

wanted the related agencies to explain why there was no prior notification before the work was carried out. “Although the beach is part of the Marine Department’s administration, this is the beautiful beach, which is both the tourist attraction and important fishing spot for people in Pranburi District.

Operations likes this can also damage the ecosystem significantly,” Jeau said. Two weeks ago, the Marine Department faced complaints from local fishermen at Ban Huadon in Hua Hin District, as the department’s workers disposed the sediment from a dredging operation on top of the artificial reef that was the main fishing area for local fishermen. Following the complaints, the department halted the operation.

– The Nation

