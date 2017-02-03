Ride with a Tour de France Champ

For most of us, competing in the Tour de France, the world’s most esteemed cycling race, is simply an impossible dream. Even riding alongside a champ of the grand tour also seems like pure fantasy. But not anymore – it’s a dream that could actually come true. 2010 Tour de France winner Andy Schleck is set to come to the Land of Smiles and lead in activities open to Thai and foreign cyclists who happen to be in the famous resort town of Hua Hin during his brief stay there.

On March 5, the former pro racer will take part in the “Big Bike Ride For Charity” to raise funds for the Young Cyclists Development Project, which aims to provide proper bikes and coaching to talented young Thai riders. He will head the mass ride on a 70km route that begins from True Arena Hua Hin sport complex to Pran Buri Dam and back to Hua Hin. For those with a competitive spirit, there will also be a 1.8km sprint contest at the dam site, which includes a 250m climb of 15% gradient. The mass ride, at the same time, will also be part of a training camp that Schleck has planned to conduct for serious riders who wish to improve their skills and learn from his racing and training experience.

Spanning from March 4-8, the program will put attending cyclists on daily rides with Schleck on different routes in and around Hua Hin. During the five-day/ four-night camp, participants will learn from the pro crucial techniques that will make them better riders. For details about applications to both the charity ride and the training camp, contact Thailand Cycle Tours, the main organiser, at 064-050-6114 or visit www.thailandcycletours. com. The fee for the charity ride is 590 THB per rider. Those who also wish to compete in the sprint race are required to pay an additional 100 THB. For the training camp, the fee is 22,999 THB per person. Packages inclusive of accommodation are also available. The prices vary in accordance to the choice of hotel, which range from the luxury InterContinental Hua Hin Resort to the less expensive G Hua Hin Resort & Mall. Bangkok Post

