Rotary Club of Hua Hin 30th Anniversary and Installation Night

The installation of the new Rotary Club of Hua Hin for the incoming President was held at the Grand Hotel Hua Hin on 20th of June. Ms Wadsan Rai rang the gong to symbolise taking over position before an assembly of VIP guests.

