Royal Ceremony in Memoriam of Late King Bhumibol

On 1st December the Mayor of Hua Hin Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul signed a book of condolences for His Majesty King Bhumibol who passed away in October. He then conducted a ceremony to release 1,500,000 marine animals; namely boise shrimp, prawns and milkfish at the Hua Hin fishing pier. All the marine animals released in this ceremony were provided by the Prachuab Khirikhan Department of Fisheries, the Centre of Genetic Research and Development for Aquatic Animals in Phetchaburi, the

Centre of Research and Coastal Fisheries of Phetchaburi, the Association of Prachuab Khirikhan Fishermen and a group of local small boat fishermen. Releasing marine animals back to the sea is a royal ceremony that pays respect to the late King Bhumibol and marks the 50th day since the King passed away on 13th October.

The ceremony was attended by Pol. Col. Sitthichai Srisophacharoenrat from Hua Hin Police Office, the Deputy Hua Hin mayors Ms. Phailin Kongphan and Mr. Montree Chuphu, the secretary of the mayor of Hua Hin Mr. Atichart Chaisri, members of the Hua Hin Municipality Council, staff of private and public offices as well as teachers and students from Hua Hin Municipal Schools.

